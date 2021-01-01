Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 108K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (539 against 439 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 56 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.8 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1034:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Honor 8A +23%
539 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2021 +6%
84.3%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021 +68%
297
Honor 8A
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021 +47%
1316
Honor 8A
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P Smart 2021 +54%
133225
Honor 8A
86470
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2021 +54%
167029
Honor 8A
108182
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9
OS size 19 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:42 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2021 +2%
91 dB
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 January 2019
Release date November 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.

