Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Honor 8A
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 108K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (539 against 439 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Weighs 56 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
45
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|30.8 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|1034:1
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021 +68%
297
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021 +47%
1316
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P Smart 2021 +54%
133225
86470
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2021 +54%
167029
108182
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|19 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:42 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
41:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|January 2019
|Release date
|November 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.85 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.15 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.
