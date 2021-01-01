Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.18% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (612 against 439 nits)
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.8 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1034:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Honor 9 Lite +39%
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2021 +11%
84.3%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P Smart 2021 +75%
133225
Honor 9 Lite
75931
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9
OS size 19 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:42 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2021 +6%
91 dB
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 December 2017
Release date November 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.

