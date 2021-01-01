Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Honor 9X

Huawei P Smart 2021
VS
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (119 vs 99 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 295 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.8 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1034:1 969:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
440 nits
Honor 9X +5%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P Smart 2021
84.3%
Honor 9X
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021
295
Honor 9X +11%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021
1297
Honor 9X +5%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2021 +1%
160165
Honor 9X
157989

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10
OS size 19 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:42 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2021 +22%
15:12 hr
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2021 +26%
15:19 hr
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2021 +46%
41:13 hr
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2021 +17%
91 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2019
Release date November 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

