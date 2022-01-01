Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (34:15 vs 25:49 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 298 points

Tests and specifications

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.8 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast 1034:1 871:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
441 nits
Mate 20 Lite +3%
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2021 +3%
84.3%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021
298
Mate 20 Lite +11%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021 +1%
1313
Mate 20 Lite
1303
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P Smart 2021
190228
Mate 20 Lite +3%
195515
CPU 64285 69090
GPU 32559 30872
Memory 35640 35650
UX 57904 60767
Total score 190228 195515
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 562 564
PCMark 3.0 score 6727 7549
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10
OS size 19 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:42 hr 09:58 hr
Watching video 12:21 hr 10:03 hr
Gaming 06:25 hr 03:57 hr
Standby 139 hr 84 hr
General battery life
P Smart 2021 +33%
34:15 hr
Mate 20 Lite
25:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2021 +8%
91 dB
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 August 2018
Release date November 2020 September 2018
SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.

