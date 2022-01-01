Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Shows 33% longer battery life (34:15 vs 25:49 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- Weighs 34 grams less
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 298 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|82%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|30.8 ms
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|1034:1
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
298
Mate 20 Lite +11%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021 +1%
1313
1303
|CPU
|64285
|69090
|GPU
|32559
|30872
|Memory
|35640
|35650
|UX
|57904
|60767
|Total score
|190228
|195515
|Stability
|91%
|99%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|562
|564
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6727
|7549
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|19 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:42 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|10:42 hr
|09:58 hr
|Watching video
|12:21 hr
|10:03 hr
|Gaming
|06:25 hr
|03:57 hr
|Standby
|139 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|November 2020
|September 2018
|SAR (head)
|0.85 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.15 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.
