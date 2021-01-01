Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Nova 5T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 167K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (502 against 439 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 681 and 297 points
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.8 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1034:1 1344:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Nova 5T +14%
502 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2021
84.3%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021
297
Nova 5T +129%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021
1316
Nova 5T +90%
2502
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P Smart 2021
133225
Nova 5T +151%
334505
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2021
167029
Nova 5T +142%
403517
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2021 +12%
91 dB
Nova 5T
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 August 2019
Release date November 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

