Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Nova 8 VS Huawei P Smart 2021 Huawei Nova 8 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021 Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (437K versus 196K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (547 against 442 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 89.3% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - Response time 30.8 ms - Contrast 1034:1 - Max. Brightness P Smart 2021 442 nits Nova 8 +24% 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio P Smart 2021 84.3% Nova 8 +6% 89.3%

Performance Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Nova 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2560 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 1000 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) P Smart 2021 299 Nova 8 +126% 675 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) P Smart 2021 1310 Nova 8 +97% 2583 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 P Smart 2021 196228 Nova 8 +123% 437804 CPU 71919 - GPU 29882 - Memory 40922 - UX 54133 - Total score 196228 437804 3DMark Wild Life Performance P Smart 2021 562 Nova 8 +279% 2129 Stability 91% 98% Graphics test 3 FPS 12 FPS Graphics score 562 2129 PCMark 3.0 score 6741 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 11 OS size 19 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness P Smart 2021 91 dB Nova 8 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 December 2020 Release date November 2020 January 2021 SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8 is definitely a better buy.