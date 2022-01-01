Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Nova 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (449K versus 196K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 79% higher maximum brightness (792 against 442 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|89.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|Response time
|30.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1034:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2580 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G77 MP8
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
299
Nova 8 Pro +128%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Nova 8 Pro +97%
2581
|CPU
|71919
|-
|GPU
|29882
|-
|Memory
|40922
|-
|UX
|54133
|-
|Total score
|196228
|449791
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|562
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6741
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:42 hr
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
41:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|December 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|January 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.85 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
