Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Nova 9

Хуавей П Смарт 2021
VS
Хуавей Нова 9
Huawei P Smart 2021
Huawei Nova 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (119 vs 96 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 196K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (605 against 442 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 100%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time 30.8 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast 1034:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
442 nits
Nova 9 +37%
605 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2021
84.3%
Nova 9 +7%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1000 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021
299
Nova 9 +161%
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021
1310
Nova 9 +127%
2971
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P Smart 2021
196228
Nova 9 +166%
521754
CPU 71919 156658
GPU 29882 158032
Memory 40922 87534
UX 54133 120646
Total score 196228 521754
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P Smart 2021
562
Nova 9 +344%
2496
Stability 91% 98%
Graphics test 3 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 562 2496
PCMark 3.0 score 6741 9693
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 12
OS size 19 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2021 +26%
15:12 hr
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2021 +7%
15:19 hr
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2021 +55%
41:13 hr
Nova 9
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2021 +1%
91 dB
Nova 9
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2021
Release date November 2020 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei P Smart 2021
2. Huawei P40 Lite or Huawei P Smart 2021
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9C or Huawei P Smart 2021
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Huawei P Smart 2021
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei P Smart 2021
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Huawei Nova 9
7. Huawei P40 Pro or Huawei Nova 9
8. Apple iPhone 13 or Huawei Nova 9
9. Huawei Honor 50 or Huawei Nova 9
10. Xiaomi 11T or Huawei Nova 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish