Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Nova 9 VS Huawei P Smart 2021 Huawei Nova 9 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021 Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Shows 24% longer battery life (119 vs 96 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 196K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (605 against 442 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

The phone is 1-year newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 89.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 100% PWM - 500 Hz Response time 30.8 ms 2.8 ms Contrast 1034:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness P Smart 2021 442 nits Nova 9 +37% 605 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio P Smart 2021 84.3% Nova 9 +7% 89.9%

Performance Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 642L GPU clock 1000 MHz 490 MHz FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) P Smart 2021 299 Nova 9 +161% 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) P Smart 2021 1310 Nova 9 +127% 2971 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 P Smart 2021 196228 Nova 9 +166% 521754 CPU 71919 156658 GPU 29882 158032 Memory 40922 87534 UX 54133 120646 Total score 196228 521754 3DMark Wild Life Performance P Smart 2021 562 Nova 9 +344% 2496 Stability 91% 98% Graphics test 3 FPS 14 FPS Graphics score 562 2496 PCMark 3.0 score 6741 9693 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 12 OS size 19 GB 10 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness P Smart 2021 +1% 91 dB Nova 9 90.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 September 2021 Release date November 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.