Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by the same chip and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • 52% higher pixel density (395 vs 260 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710A

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Nova Y70

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 455 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
Response time 30.8 ms -
Contrast 1034:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P Smart 2021
453 nits
Nova Y70
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2021
84.3%
Nova Y70
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Nova Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021 +1%
298
Nova Y70
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021
1311
Nova Y70 +6%
1390
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P Smart 2021
189405
Nova Y70 +7%
201909
CPU 64285 62828
GPU 32559 32042
Memory 35640 55674
UX 57904 52410
Total score 189405 201909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 84% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 562 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6741 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 12
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:42 hr -
Watching video 12:21 hr -
Gaming 06:25 hr -
Standby 139 hr -
General battery life
P Smart 2021
34:15 hr
Nova Y70
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2022
Release date November 2020 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y70. But if the display, performance, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.

