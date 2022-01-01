Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Nova Y70
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by the same chip and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- 52% higher pixel density (395 vs 260 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710A
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.75 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|260 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|455 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|84.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|Response time
|30.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1034:1
|-
-
Design and build
|Height
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021 +1%
298
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1311
Nova Y70 +6%
1390
|CPU
|64285
|62828
|GPU
|32559
|32042
|Memory
|35640
|55674
|UX
|57904
|52410
|Total score
|189405
|201909
|Stability
|84%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|562
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6741
|-
-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:42 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|10:42 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:21 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:25 hr
|-
|Standby
|139 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|April 2022
|Release date
|November 2020
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.85 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y70. But if the display, performance, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.
