Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by the same chip and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.