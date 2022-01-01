Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs Nova Y90 – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Nova Y90

Хуавей П Смарт 2021
VS
Хуавей Нова Y90
Huawei P Smart 2021
Huawei Nova Y90

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Nova Y90, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y90
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 189K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 379 and 299 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Nova Y90

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 455 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 89.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
Response time 30.8 ms -
Contrast 1034:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P Smart 2021
452 nits
Nova Y90
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2021
84.3%
Nova Y90 +6%
89.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Nova Y90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021
299
Nova Y90 +27%
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021
1320
Nova Y90 +24%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P Smart 2021
189822
Nova Y90 +17%
221916
CPU 64285 52536
GPU 32559 50648
Memory 35640 61538
UX 57904 58026
Total score 189822 221916
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 562 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6727 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 12
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:42 hr -
Watching video 12:21 hr -
Gaming 06:25 hr -
Standby 139 hr -
General battery life
P Smart 2021
34:15 hr
Nova Y90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 June 2022
Release date November 2020 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova Y90 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
