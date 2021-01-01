Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei P Smart S (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on June 9, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by the same chip and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.