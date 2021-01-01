Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart S vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart S vs Honor 8A

Хуавей P Смарт С
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Huawei P Smart S
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei P Smart S (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on June 9, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart S
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (185K versus 106K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 48% higher pixel density (418 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart S
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 418 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart S
n/a
Honor 8A
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart S +5%
83.2%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart S and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart S +88%
329
Honor 8A
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart S +50%
1347
Honor 8A
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P Smart S +55%
132155
Honor 8A
85058
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart S +74%
185384
Honor 8A
106625

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart S
n/a
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 January 2019
Release date June 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P Smart S or P30 Lite
2. Huawei P Smart S or Samsung Galaxy A31
3. Huawei P Smart S or Huawei P30
4. Huawei P Smart S or Huawei P20
5. Huawei P Smart S or Honor 8X
6. Huawei Honor 8A or Samsung Galaxy A10
7. Huawei Honor 8A or Xiaomi Redmi 8A
8. Huawei Honor 8A or Honor 8X
9. Huawei Honor 8A or Y7 (2019)
10. Huawei Honor 8A or Samsung Galaxy A01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish