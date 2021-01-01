Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart S vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart S vs Honor 9X

Хуавей P Смарт С
Huawei P Smart S
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei P Smart S (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on June 9, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (189K versus 162K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 33.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart S
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 418 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 969:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart S
n/a
Honor 9X
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart S
83.2%
Honor 9X +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart S and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart S +2%
335
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart S +1%
1386
Honor 9X
1369
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart S +16%
189251
Honor 9X
162651

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart S
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart S
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart S
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart S
n/a
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 July 2019
Release date June 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 and P Smart S
2. Galaxy A21s and P Smart S
3. P40 Lite and P Smart S
4. P Smart (2019) and P Smart S
5. Honor 10 Lite and P Smart S
6. Mi A3 and Honor 9X
7. Redmi Note 8T and Honor 9X
8. Redmi Note 9S and Honor 9X
9. Honor 8X and Honor 9X
10. Honor 10 Lite and Honor 9X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish