Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei P Smart Z (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on May 9, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.