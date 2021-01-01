Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart Z vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart Z vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Хуавей П Смарт Z
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Huawei P Smart Z
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei P Smart Z (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on May 9, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart Z
  • Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.89 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.9% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 20% higher pixel density (391 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 157K)
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (669 against 422 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart Z
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 391 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1219:1 2457:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart Z
422 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +59%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart Z +29%
84.3%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart Z and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1600 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart Z
334
iPhone SE (2020) +298%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart Z
1403
iPhone SE (2020) +143%
3412
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart Z
157378
iPhone SE (2020) +193%
461442
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9 -
OS size 11.8 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart Z
85.1 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +2%
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

