Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei P Smart Z (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on May 9, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart Z
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 107K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (391 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1600 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 176 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (540 against 422 nits)
  • Weighs 46.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart Z
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 98.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1219:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart Z
422 nits
Honor 8A +28%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart Z +6%
84.3%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart Z and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart Z +90%
334
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart Z +58%
1403
Honor 8A
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P Smart Z +58%
136038
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart Z +47%
157378
Honor 8A
107043
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 11.8 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart Z
85.1 dB
Honor 8A +5%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 January 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart Z is definitely a better buy.

