Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart Z vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart Z vs Honor 8X

Хуавей П Смарт Z
Huawei P Smart Z
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei P Smart Z (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on May 9, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart Z
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (187K versus 164K)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Weighs 21.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart Z
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.5%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 1219:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart Z +1%
428 nits
Honor 8X
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P Smart Z
84.3%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart Z and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart Z +2%
335
Honor 8X
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart Z +4%
1391
Honor 8X
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart Z +13%
187095
Honor 8X
164872

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 11.8 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart Z
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart Z
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart Z
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart Z
84.4 dB
Honor 8X
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 September 2018
Release date May 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity is more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart Z. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (55.6%)
8 (44.4%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite and P Smart Z
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P Smart Z
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei P Smart Z
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Huawei P Smart Z
5. Huawei Honor 9X and P Smart Z
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Huawei Honor 8X
7. Huawei Honor 10i and Honor 8X
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 8X
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei Honor 8X
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish