Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei P Smart Z (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on May 9, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.