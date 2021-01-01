Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart Z vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart Z vs Honor 9C

Хуавей П Смарт Z
Huawei P Smart Z
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9С
Huawei Honor 9C

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei P Smart Z (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on May 9, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart Z
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (187K versus 155K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 20.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart Z
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 1219:1 -
Max. Brightness
P Smart Z
428 nits
Honor 9C +5%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P Smart Z +2%
84.3%
Honor 9C
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart Z and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart Z +1%
335
Honor 9C
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart Z
1391
Honor 9C
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart Z +20%
187095
Honor 9C
155364

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10.1
OS size 11.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart Z
84.4 dB
Honor 9C
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9C. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart Z.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (50%)
8 (50%)
Total votes: 16

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite or P Smart Z
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei P Smart Z
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei P Smart Z
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Huawei P Smart Z
5. Huawei Honor 9X or P Smart Z
6. Huawei P30 Lite or Honor 9C
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei Honor 9C
8. Huawei Honor 9X or Honor 9C
9. Huawei P40 Lite E or Honor 9C
10. Huawei Honor 10 or Honor 9C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish