Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei P Smart Z (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on May 9, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart Z
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (187K versus 157K)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (461 against 428 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart Z
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1219:1 969:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart Z
428 nits
Honor 9X +8%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P Smart Z
84.3%
Honor 9X
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart Z and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart Z +2%
335
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart Z +2%
1391
Honor 9X
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart Z +18%
187095
Honor 9X
157989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10
OS size 11.8 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart Z
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart Z
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart Z
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart Z +8%
84.4 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 July 2019
Release date May 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart Z.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
51 (49%)
53 (51%)
Total votes: 104

