Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei P Smart Z (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on May 9, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart Z
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 122K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (495 against 424 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart Z
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 89.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 1219:1 -
Max. Brightness
P Smart Z
424 nits
Nova 8i +17%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart Z
84.3%
Nova 8i +6%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart Z and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart Z +4%
337
Nova 8i
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart Z +5%
1390
Nova 8i
1329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P Smart Z +50%
184131
Nova 8i
122411
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 11
OS size 11.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power - 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart Z
85.1 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 July 2021
Release date May 2019 July 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8i is definitely a better buy.

