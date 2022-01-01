Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P10 vs Mate 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei P10 vs Mate 10

Хуавей П10
VS
Хуавей Мейт 10
Huawei P10
Huawei Mate 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei P10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P10
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 10.78% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 233K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 15% higher pixel density (498 vs 432 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P10
vs
Mate 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 432 ppi 498 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.44% 82.22%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 27.8 ms 37.2 ms
Contrast 1272:1 2514:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P10
591 nits
Mate 10 +7%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 145.3 mm (5.72 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 69.3 mm (2.73 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P10
71.44%
Mate 10 +15%
82.22%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P10 and Huawei Mate 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 16 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1037 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei P10
233415
Mate 10 +15%
268248
CPU 71049 83407
GPU 62596 66971
Memory 49013 61480
UX 52476 57106
Total score 233415 268248
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Huawei P10
n/a
Mate 10
1035
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1035
PCMark 3.0 score - 6465
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10
OS size 14.4 GB 12.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:13 hr 09:48 hr
Watching video 09:09 hr 09:58 hr
Gaming 03:34 hr 04:13 hr
Standby 73 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Huawei P10
25:20 hr
Mate 10 +3%
25:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Laser autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P10
82.7 dB
Mate 10 +1%
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2017 October 2017
Release date March 2017 November 2017
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite or Mate 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish