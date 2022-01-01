Huawei P10 vs Mate 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei P10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P10
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 10
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 10.78% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 233K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 15% higher pixel density (498 vs 432 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
70
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|498 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.44%
|82.22%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|27.8 ms
|37.2 ms
|Contrast
|1272:1
|2514:1
Design and build
|Height
|145.3 mm (5.72 inches)
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|Width
|69.3 mm (2.73 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|1037 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
|CPU
|71049
|83407
|GPU
|62596
|66971
|Memory
|49013
|61480
|UX
|52476
|57106
|Total score
|233415
|268248
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1035
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6465
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|14.4 GB
|12.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Web browsing
|11:13 hr
|09:48 hr
|Watching video
|09:09 hr
|09:58 hr
|Gaming
|03:34 hr
|04:13 hr
|Standby
|73 hr
|87 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Laser autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2017
|October 2017
|Release date
|March 2017
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 10 is definitely a better buy.
