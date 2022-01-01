Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei P10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.