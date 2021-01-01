Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Lite vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Хуавей П20 Лайт
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Huawei P20 Lite
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Comes with 1179 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.14 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 15.32% more screen real estate
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (77 vs 59 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 33% higher pixel density (432 vs 326 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (669 against 475 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 16:9
PPI 432 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast 1035:1 2457:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite
475 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +41%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite +23%
80.72%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9.0 -
OS size 13 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +21%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite +10%
9:44 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite +64%
16:55 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
84.1 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +3%
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 April 2020
Release date March 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

