Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (665 against 475 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.84 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.3%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast 1035:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite
475 nits
iPhone X +40%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
iPhone X +3%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 16 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
iPhone X
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
iPhone X
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Lite
74536
iPhone X +232%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9.0 -
OS size 13 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite +20%
11:09 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
iPhone X +28%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
iPhone X +15%
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Lite
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
84.1 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2017
Release date March 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

