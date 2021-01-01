Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Lite vs Honor 10i

Хуавей П20 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Huawei P20 Lite
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (475 against 374 nits)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Contrast 1035:1 -
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite +27%
475 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
Honor 10i +3%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Lite
74536
Honor 10i +79%
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 10i
154782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 March 2019
Release date March 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10i. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (10%)
9 (90%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P20 Lite or P30 Lite
2. Huawei P20 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A20
3. Huawei P20 Lite or P30 Pro
4. Huawei P20 Lite or P40 Lite
5. Huawei P20 Lite or P40 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 10i or P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 10i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Huawei Honor 10i or Samsung Galaxy A31
9. Huawei Honor 10i or Honor 9X
10. Huawei Honor 10i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish