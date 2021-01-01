Huawei P20 Lite vs Honor 10X Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (485 against 429 nits)
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 394 PPI)
- Weighs 61 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
- Shows 48% longer battery life (114 vs 77 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710A
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.72%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|1035:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
167128
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 9.0
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:09 hr
Honor 10X Lite +28%
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:44 hr
Honor 10X Lite +64%
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
16:55 hr
Honor 10X Lite +125%
37:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2018
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.75 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10X Lite is definitely a better buy.
