Huawei P20 Lite vs Honor 10X Lite

Хуавей П20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (485 against 429 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 394 PPI)
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (114 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710A

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Contrast 1035:1 -
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite +13%
485 nits
Honor 10X Lite
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
Honor 10X Lite +4%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Honor 10X Lite +28%
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Honor 10X Lite +64%
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Honor 10X Lite +125%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
84.4 dB
Honor 10X Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 October 2020
Release date March 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10X Lite is definitely a better buy.

