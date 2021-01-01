Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.