Huawei P20 Lite vs Honor 50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 392 PPI)
- Weighs 30 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Shows 30% longer battery life (100 vs 77 hours)
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (745 against 479 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.84 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.72%
|89.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|1035:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 9.0
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|June 2021
|Release date
|March 2018
|June 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.75 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.
