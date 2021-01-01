Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.