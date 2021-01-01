Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Honor 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Lite vs Honor 8 Lite

VS
Huawei P20 Lite
Huawei Honor 8 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.07% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Honor 8 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 16:9
PPI 432 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 69.65%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Contrast 1035:1 -
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite
475 nits
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite +16%
80.72%
Honor 8 Lite
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Honor 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 655
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~40 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 16, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
P20 Lite +15%
933
Honor 8 Lite
814
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite +13%
3628
Honor 8 Lite
3197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Lite +31%
74536
Honor 8 Lite
56892
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Honor 8 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 8 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2018 February 2017
Release date March 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

