Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.