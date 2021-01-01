Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 53% higher pixel density (432 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (540 against 475 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast 1035:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite
475 nits
Honor 8A +14%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite +2%
80.72%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 8A
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Lite
74536
Honor 8A +15%
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 8A
107043
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 8A +6%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 January 2019
Release date March 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P20 Lite. It has a better display, battery life, camera, and connectivity.

