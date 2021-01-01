Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Honor 8C – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Lite vs Honor 8C

Huawei P20 Lite
Huawei Honor 8C

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Honor 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 18.9:9
PPI 432 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 81.41%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Contrast 1035:1 -
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite
475 nits
Honor 8C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
Honor 8C +1%
81.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2360 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
P20 Lite
933
Honor 8C +30%
1216
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite
3628
Honor 8C +26%
4569
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Lite
74536
Honor 8C +39%
103600
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 8.2
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Honor 8C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 28 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 8C
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 October 2018
Release date March 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P20 Lite. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8C.

