Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.