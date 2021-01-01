Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Lite vs Honor 9

Хуавей П20 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9
Huawei P20 Lite
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 10.48% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (519 against 475 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 16:9
PPI 432 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 70.24%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast 1035:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite
475 nits
Honor 9 +9%
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite +15%
80.72%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 900 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
P20 Lite
933
Honor 9 +99%
1859
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite
3628
Honor 9 +70%
6178
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Lite
74536
Honor 9 +93%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 9
198567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Honor 9 +2%
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite +1%
9:44 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Honor 9 +27%
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 9 +1%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 June 2017
Release date March 2018 July 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P20 Lite
2. Huawei P30 and P20 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei P20 Lite
4. Huawei P40 and P20 Lite
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Huawei P20 Lite
6. Huawei P30 and Honor 9
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei Honor 9
8. Huawei P20 and Honor 9
9. Huawei Honor 10 and Honor 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish