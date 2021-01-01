Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 391 PPI)
  • Weighs 51.8 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (99 vs 77 hours)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.72% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast 1035:1 969:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite +4%
479 nits
Honor 9X
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
Honor 9X +4%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 9X
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 9X
157989

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Honor 9X +12%
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Honor 9X +27%
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Honor 9X +70%
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite +7%
83.6 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 July 2019
Release date March 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
