Huawei P20 Lite vs Honor 9X Pro

Хуавей П20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 391 PPI)
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (104 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (517 against 479 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.72% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast 1035:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite
479 nits
Honor 9X Pro +8%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
Honor 9X Pro +5%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 900 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
309512

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Honor 9X Pro +28%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Honor 9X Pro +43%
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Honor 9X Pro +100%
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite +1%
83.6 dB
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 July 2019
Release date March 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

