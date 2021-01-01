Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 58 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.72% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Contrast 1035:1 -
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite +6%
479 nits
Honor X10
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
Honor X10 +5%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor X10
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
Honor X10
369760

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 9.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
83.6 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 May 2020
Release date March 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

