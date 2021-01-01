Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.