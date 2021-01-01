Huawei P20 Lite vs Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
- Shows 26% longer battery life (97 vs 77 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.72%
|82%
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|1035:1
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
74536
Mate 20 Lite +97%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
163179
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|13 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:09 hr
Mate 20 Lite +20%
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:44 hr
Mate 20 Lite +32%
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
16:55 hr
Mate 20 Lite +46%
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|August 2018
|Release date
|March 2018
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.75 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.
