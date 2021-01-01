Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Lite vs Mate 20 Lite

Хуавей П20 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Lite
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (97 vs 77 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 24.2 ms
Contrast 1035:1 871:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite +5%
475 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
Mate 20 Lite +2%
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Lite
74536
Mate 20 Lite +97%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Mate 20 Lite +20%
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Mate 20 Lite +32%
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Mate 20 Lite +46%
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 28 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
84.1 dB
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 August 2018
Release date March 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
