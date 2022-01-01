Huawei P20 Lite vs Mate 20 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 44 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (652 against 482 nits)
- 25% higher pixel density (538 vs 432 PPI)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.84 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|538 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.72%
|88.14%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|1035:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2436
|CPU
|-
|140916
|GPU
|-
|143456
|Memory
|-
|83772
|UX
|-
|115457
|Total score
|-
|482737
|Stability
|-
|48%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2480
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8525
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|15.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:00 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:49 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:05 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:45 hr
|Standby
|-
|95 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|March 2018
|November 2018
|SAR (head)
|0.75 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.
