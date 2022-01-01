Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (652 against 482 nits)
  • 25% higher pixel density (538 vs 432 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.84 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% 88.14%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.1%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast 1035:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite
482 nits
Mate 20 Pro +35%
652 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
Mate 20 Pro +9%
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 900 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~40 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P20 Lite
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
482737
CPU - 140916
GPU - 143456
Memory - 83772
UX - 115457
Total score - 482737
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 48%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2480
PCMark 3.0 score - 8525
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:49 hr
Watching video - 12:05 hr
Gaming - 04:45 hr
Standby - 95 hr
General battery life
P20 Lite
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 28 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite +8%
84.1 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2018 October 2018
Release date March 2018 November 2018
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

