Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Lite vs Nova 7 SE

Хуавей П20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Lite
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.72% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Contrast 1035:1 -
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite +6%
479 nits
Nova 7 SE
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
Nova 7 SE +4%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
Nova 7 SE
2421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
Nova 7 SE
376752

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
83.6 dB
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 April 2020
Release date March 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 SE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P20 Lite or P30 Lite
2. P20 Lite or Galaxy A20
3. P20 Lite or P30 Pro
4. P20 Lite or P40 Lite
5. P20 Lite or P40 Pro
6. Nova 7 SE or P30 Lite
7. Nova 7 SE or P30 Pro
8. Nova 7 SE or Nova 5T
9. Nova 7 SE or Nova 7i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish