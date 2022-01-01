Huawei P20 Lite vs Nova 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 392 PPI)
- Weighs 30 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (603 against 482 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 9.18% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.84 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.72%
|89.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|500 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|1035:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|156658
|GPU
|-
|158032
|Memory
|-
|87534
|UX
|-
|120646
|Total score
|-
|519282
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2496
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9714
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 9.0
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|13 GB
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|0:54 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:44 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:27 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:55 hr
|Standby
|-
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2018
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.75 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.
