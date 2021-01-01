Huawei P20 Lite vs P Smart (2019)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (479 against 435 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
- Shows 14% longer battery life (88 vs 77 hours)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|80.72%
|83.37%
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|98%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|39 ms
|Contrast
|1035:1
|1309:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
152985
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|13 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite +10%
11:09 hr
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:44 hr
P Smart (2019) +18%
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
16:55 hr
P Smart (2019) +48%
24:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|December 2018
|Release date
|March 2018
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 185 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.75 W/kg
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart (2019). But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.
