Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.