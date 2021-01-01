Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Lite vs P Smart Z – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Lite vs P Smart Z

Хуавей П20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Lite
VS
Хуавей П Смарт Z
Huawei P Smart Z

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Huawei P20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart Z, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (479 against 428 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 391 PPI)
  • Weighs 51.8 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart Z
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1600 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Lite
vs
P Smart Z

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.72% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 96.3%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast 1035:1 1219:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Lite +12%
479 nits
P Smart Z
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P20 Lite
80.72%
P Smart Z +4%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei P Smart Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Lite
n/a
P Smart Z
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Lite
n/a
P Smart Z
187095

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
P Smart Z
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
P Smart Z
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Lite
16:55 hr
P Smart Z
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Lite
83.6 dB
P Smart Z +1%
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2018 May 2019
Release date March 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart Z is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

