Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- 25% higher pixel density (408 vs 326 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 254K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (639 against 583 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
