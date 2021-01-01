Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Comes with 954 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3046 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 254K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (803 against 583 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 408 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82% 82.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM 238 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 4 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
583 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +38%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz -
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
348
iPhone 11 Pro +281%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1389
iPhone 11 Pro +128%
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
254079
iPhone 11 Pro +114%
544624

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +9%
14:30 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +15%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +21%
20:56 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
84.6 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2019
Release date April 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

