Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Modern USB Type-C port
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 46 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 254K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 15% longer battery life (102 vs 89 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (812 against 583 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 408 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82%
|83.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
iPhone 11 Pro Max +278%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1389
iPhone 11 Pro Max +144%
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
254079
iPhone 11 Pro Max +116%
549189
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:30 hr
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:14 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +47%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
20:56 hr
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
124
Video quality
98
102
Generic camera score
109
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2