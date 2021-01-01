Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Хуавей П20 Про
Huawei P20 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (89 vs 59 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 16.6% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% higher pixel density (408 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 254K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (665 against 583 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 16:9
PPI 408 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
583 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +14%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P20 Pro +25%
82%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz -
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
348
iPhone SE (2020) +283%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1389
iPhone SE (2020) +146%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
254079
iPhone SE (2020) +82%
461887

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 12 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +7%
14:30 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro +54%
13:14 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +104%
20:56 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro +11%
114
iPhone SE (2020)
103
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
84.6 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +1%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 April 2020
Release date April 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
