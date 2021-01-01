Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone X

Хуавей П20 Про
Huawei P20 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Comes with 1284 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (89 vs 74 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 254K)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (671 against 583 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 408 PPI)
  • 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 348 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM 238 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
583 nits
iPhone X +15%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
iPhone X +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz -
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
348
iPhone X +166%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1389
iPhone X +70%
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
254079
iPhone X +24%
315253

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 12 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +54%
14:30 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro +9%
13:14 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +8%
20:56 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro +13%
114
iPhone X
101
Video quality
P20 Pro +10%
98
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
P20 Pro +12%
109
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
84.6 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2017
Release date April 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Pro.

