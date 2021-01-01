Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR

Huawei P20 Pro
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 59K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (89 vs 78 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • 25% higher pixel density (408 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (690 against 587 nits)
  • 3.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 346 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
587 nits
iPhone XR +18%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro +4%
82%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
346
iPhone XR +220%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1385
iPhone XR +59%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Pro
209143
iPhone XR +60%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro +345%
266034
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 12 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +10%
14:30 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
iPhone XR +15%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +37%
20:56 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro +11%
114
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
P20 Pro +2%
98
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
P20 Pro +8%
109
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
84.9 dB
iPhone XR +3%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2018
Release date April 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Pro.

