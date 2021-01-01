Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Comes with 826 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3174 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 13% longer battery life (89 vs 79 hours)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 266K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (651 against 587 nits)
- 12% higher pixel density (456 vs 408 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|85.41%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
iPhone XS Max +118%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1385
iPhone XS Max +46%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
209143
iPhone XS Max +45%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
266034
iPhone XS Max +49%
396012
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +29%
14:30 hr
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:14 hr
iPhone XS Max +2%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +28%
20:56 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
P20 Pro +4%
114
110
Video quality
P20 Pro +2%
98
Generic camera score
P20 Pro +4%
109
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.
