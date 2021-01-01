Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max

VS
Huawei P20 Pro
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Comes with 826 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (89 vs 79 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 266K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (651 against 587 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (456 vs 408 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.4:9
PPI 408 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 85.41%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM 238 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
587 nits
iPhone XS Max +11%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
iPhone XS Max +4%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
346
iPhone XS Max +118%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1385
iPhone XS Max +46%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Pro
209143
iPhone XS Max +45%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
266034
iPhone XS Max +49%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +29%
14:30 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
iPhone XS Max +2%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +28%
20:56 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro +4%
114
iPhone XS Max
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
P20 Pro +4%
109
iPhone XS Max
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +10%
84.9 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2018
Release date April 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

